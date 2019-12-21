Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.31

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 1789902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $197,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,261,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

