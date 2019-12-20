Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. 612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Read More: Correction