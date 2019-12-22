Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital downgraded Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

MITK opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $291.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,934,000. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 206.2% during the second quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 718,729 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,123,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 436,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?