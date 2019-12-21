Mixin Market Capitalization Tops $89.71 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $191.45 or 0.02664753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market capitalization of $89.71 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,590 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.