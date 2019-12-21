Mizuho Begins Coverage on Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Stock analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

PEAK stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

About Healthpeak Properties

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: Profit Margin