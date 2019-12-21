Mizuho Begins Coverage on Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ventas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ventas to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.57.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,843,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,597. Ventas has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.6% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

