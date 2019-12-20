Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim set a $101.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,423. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $890,076.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $807,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 201,321 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Incyte by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 99,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

