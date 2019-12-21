MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Shares Up 6.7%

MJardin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MJARF) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16, 56,725 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 57,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

MJardin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJARF)

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialized cannabis management company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers its partners turnkey cannabis cultivation, processing, and retail solutions, including licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, and facility ramp-up services, as well as day-to-day personnel management and oversight, and operation services for large scale production facilities.

