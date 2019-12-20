MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $470.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report $470.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $471.20 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $460.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.90 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $115.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,784 shares of company stock worth $3,763,309. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 81.9% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $1,375,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in MKS Instruments by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 100,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

