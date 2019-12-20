MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $119.88 Average PT from Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.88.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.04. 1,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $115.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.90 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

