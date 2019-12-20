Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

NYSE:MWK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,517. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,557,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,825,000.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

