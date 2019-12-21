Moin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $150.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Moin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a total market cap of $31,100.00 and approximately $150.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Moin

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,837,717 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.