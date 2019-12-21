Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s share price was up 16.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.69, approximately 879,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 530% from the average daily volume of 139,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

