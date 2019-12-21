Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,025 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,910 ($25.12) to GBX 2,025 ($26.64) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,915 ($25.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,922.86 ($25.29).

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,747 ($22.98) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,675.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,657.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 12 month high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

