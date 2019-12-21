Monero Classic (XMC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $529.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $529.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003590 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00632266 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001622 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001699 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,633,930 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.