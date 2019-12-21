Monero Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Monero has a market cap of $789.71 million and $108.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $45.48 or 0.00632266 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Coinbe, Tux Exchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003590 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001622 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001699 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,364,807 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinbe, Livecoin, Bithumb, HitBTC, Huobi, Bitlish, Kraken, Poloniex, Nanex, Graviex, BitBay, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, Coinroom, Bittrex, DragonEX, Exmo, B2BX, Exrates, Bisq, TradeOgre, OKEx, SouthXchange, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, Mercatox, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, Braziliex, Bitbns, BTC Trade UA, Coindeal, Tux Exchange, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Coinut, Liquid, Instant Bitex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.