Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.37

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.37 and last traded at $178.90, with a volume of 15772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.59.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,343,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total value of $827,962.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,084,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,585 shares of company stock valued at $26,348,622. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

