Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Shares Up 100%

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (CVE:MON) shot up 100% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 199,810 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 727% from the average session volume of 24,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $766,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.39.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company focuses on exploring lithium, rare earths, phosphates, and battery metals. Its principal property is the Soris Lithium project located in central Namibia.

