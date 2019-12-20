Morana Jovan-Embiricos Sells 2,891 Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $49,175.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Morana Jovan-Embiricos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,743 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $136,663.95.

On Monday, December 9th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 139,989 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $2,470,805.85.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 3,888 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $52,176.96.

On Monday, September 23rd, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 416,321 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $7,460,472.32.

NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. 202,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,107. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

