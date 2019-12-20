Morgan Stanley Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $112.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.72.

Shares of QRVO opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.88. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,553,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

