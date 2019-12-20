Morgan Stanley Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $50.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.21.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. 24,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. Hologic has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $612,223.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,481 shares of company stock worth $9,988,288 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at $6,610,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hologic by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Hologic by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,241,000 after buying an additional 299,581 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after buying an additional 281,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

