Morgan Stanley Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $41.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $58.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.81.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $51.11. 124,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,941. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

