Morgan Stanley Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $670.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $670.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $594.15.

Shares of ISRG opened at $591.31 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $596.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio