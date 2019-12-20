Morgan Stanley Raises Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $125.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nevro to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Swann set a $98.00 target price on shares of Nevro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nevro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.30. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $83,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,322 shares of company stock worth $3,538,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

