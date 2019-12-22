Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Achieves $1.95 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $497,144.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00184647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.01184725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.