Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Up 5.4%

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.71, approximately 12,585,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 4,656,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Boston Partners raised its position in Mosaic by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after buying an additional 521,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,172,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,539,000 after buying an additional 90,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 73,897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,339,000 after buying an additional 6,277,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,696,000 after acquiring an additional 819,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

