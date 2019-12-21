Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.96.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

MSI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,442,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,931. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day moving average of $167.92. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

