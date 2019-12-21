Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Trading Down 11.4%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB) fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, 9,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 14,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of $6.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It holds interests in various property and resource holdings, including the Silver Coin property, the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, and the Mountain Boy property located around the Stewart region in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

