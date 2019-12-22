Mplx Lp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mplx’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays cut their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. Mplx has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,807,000 after purchasing an additional 186,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

