MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several analysts have commented on MRC shares. TheStreet downgraded MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank downgraded MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:MRC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MRC Global has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $18.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 81,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $1,235,697.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,101.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,686 shares of company stock worth $3,159,567. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,496,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after buying an additional 632,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,520,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 422,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 363,582 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $4,467,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $3,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?