MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.00, 2,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The stock has a market cap of $79.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. MSB Financial had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSB Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MSB Financial by 3,509.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MSB Financial by 2,356.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

MSB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBF)

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?