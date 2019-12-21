MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,272,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $20,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in MSG Networks by 99.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter worth $185,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter worth $191,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSGN. Guggenheim lowered MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cannonball Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of MSGN opened at $17.33 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN).