M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.75.

NYSE:MTB opened at $169.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $176.11. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 191,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.