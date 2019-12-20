Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh Sells 500 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $12,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,909.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Walentin Mirosh sold 900 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $22,104.00.

NYSE:MUR opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $2,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,303,000 after buying an additional 1,095,185 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 263,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

