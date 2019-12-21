Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,260.00

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and last traded at GBX 1,248.50 ($16.42), with a volume of 7782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,256 ($16.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,217.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,181.94. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, insider David Hardie purchased 85 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,212 ($15.94) per share, with a total value of £1,030.20 ($1,355.17).

About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet