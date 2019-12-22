Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

MYE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised Myers Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE MYE opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $616.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $125.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.05%.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Defeo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 118.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

