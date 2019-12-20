Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Shares of MYOK stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.82. 60,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,563. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $209,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $3,842,867 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

