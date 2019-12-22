N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. N Brown Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 163 ($2.14).

Shares of LON:BWNG opened at GBX 143.10 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 81.65 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 153 ($2.01). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.61. The firm has a market cap of $408.06 million and a P/E ratio of -22.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. N Brown Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

