Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NK stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Nantkwest has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 164,604.89%.

In other news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,216.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 71.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nantkwest by 4,218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

