Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $822,412.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $822,412.00 and $225,305.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066254 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,061,960 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.