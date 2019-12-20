Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 16,856 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 16,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $600,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,259,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,836,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 33,333 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,257,654.09.

On Monday, October 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 148 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $5,653.60.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.40. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,829,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at $669,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Natera by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 1,562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,920 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,791,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

