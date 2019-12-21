Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.36 and last traded at $36.23, approximately 1,145,581 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 692,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 16,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $600,073.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,836,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 280,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,450. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Natera by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natera by 575.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

