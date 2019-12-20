NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s (NWH.UN) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.01. The company had a trading volume of 577,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.92. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.79.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

