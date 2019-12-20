National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.30.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,184,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,121 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after buying an additional 177,583 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after buying an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 446,322 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

