National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.73

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.73 and last traded at $62.66, with a volume of 147556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

