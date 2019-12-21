National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded at AltaCorp Capital

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by AltaCorp Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

NYSE NOV opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -304.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

