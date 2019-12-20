National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) CFO Patrick R. Moore Sells 69,977 Shares

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in National Vision by 26.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 55.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Vision by 15.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 215,709 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. Barclays initiated coverage on National Vision in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on National Vision from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

