Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.32

Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $7.95. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

