Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.27). Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLS. ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital cut Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 344,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus by 90.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 590,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 345,892 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,139,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 413,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 558,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 264,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

