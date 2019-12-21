Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s share price rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.90, approximately 1,240,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 632,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $53.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. Analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nautilus by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 74,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

